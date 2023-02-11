Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Methanex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Methanex Stock Up 0.8 %

Methanex stock opened at $51.37 on Thursday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 271.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 627,671 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 810.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 315,350 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Methanex by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 300,596 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Methanex by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after purchasing an additional 167,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

