MetisDAO Price Hits $34.37 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $152.26 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $34.37 or 0.00157612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,703 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,702.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 34.19221502 USD and is up 10.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $15,227,178.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

