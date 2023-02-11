Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Position Trimmed by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $18,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,973,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,807,000 after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,351,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total value of $14,564,503.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total value of $14,564,503.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,026 shares of company stock valued at $41,416,937. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,396.00.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,513.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,609.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,496.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,353.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 29,822.35% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

