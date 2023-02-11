M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target Raised to GBX 190

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 181 ($2.18) to GBX 190 ($2.28) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of M&G to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 218 ($2.62) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.40) to GBX 195 ($2.34) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&G has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 218.83 ($2.63).

M&G Price Performance

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 199.25 ($2.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 194.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 192.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 159.30 ($1.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 230 ($2.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,641.67.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

