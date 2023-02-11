M&G (LON:MNG) PT Raised to GBX 265 at HSBC

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at HSBC from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 265 ($3.19) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on M&G from GBX 181 ($2.18) to GBX 190 ($2.28) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded M&G to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 218 ($2.62) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.40) to GBX 195 ($2.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 225.43 ($2.71).

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Stock Performance

MNG opened at GBX 199.25 ($2.40) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,641.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 159.30 ($1.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 230 ($2.76). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 194.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.85.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.