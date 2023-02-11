Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has $72.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.07.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $59.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $96.50.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.