MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 7.6%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $254.22 and last traded at $254.90. 408,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 637,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($21.04). The business had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.01 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 294.39% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $8,002,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 3,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Articles

