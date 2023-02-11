Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 680,500 shares, a growth of 233.1% from the January 15th total of 204,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 0.2 %

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

TIGO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.64. 232,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $28.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06.

(Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.