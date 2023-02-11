MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.56

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and traded as high as $37.16. MINEBEA MITSUMI shares last traded at $36.78, with a volume of 1,286 shares traded.
MINEBEA MITSUMI Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67.
About MINEBEA MITSUMI
Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MINEBEA MITSUMI (MNBEY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for MINEBEA MITSUMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINEBEA MITSUMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.