Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Shares Acquired by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,001 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Miromatrix Medical worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Miromatrix Medical by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 516,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Miromatrix Medical by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 891,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 42,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Miromatrix Medical by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Miromatrix Medical by 87.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Miromatrix Medical by 98.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Miromatrix Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Miromatrix Medical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Miromatrix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIRO opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09.

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Miromatrix Medical had a negative net margin of 91,903.22% and a negative return on equity of 65.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Miromatrix Medical Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Miromatrix Medical

(Get Rating)

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.