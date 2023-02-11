Mirror Protocol Price Reaches $0.16 (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $12.45 million and $8.34 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

