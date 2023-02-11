Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MGGet Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Mistras Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.55 million, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.

Institutional Trading of Mistras Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Jennifer C. lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,032,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 430,016 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,225,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 295,588 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 218,969 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 160,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 402,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 116,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

