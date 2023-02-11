Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Mistras Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.55 million, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.

Institutional Trading of Mistras Group

Mistras Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Jennifer C. lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,032,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 430,016 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,225,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 295,588 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 218,969 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 160,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 402,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 116,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.