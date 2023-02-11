Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet cut Mistras Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.55 million, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
