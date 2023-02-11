Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,219,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 148,647 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $77,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,468,000 after buying an additional 3,494,276 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after buying an additional 3,358,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average is $74.66. The company has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $127.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

