Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 374,902 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,286,906 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,902 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Comcast worth $96,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after buying an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $106,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $161.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.