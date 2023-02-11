Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Booking worth $82,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,475.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking Trading Down 3.6 %

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,348.37 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,192.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,993.27. The company has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

