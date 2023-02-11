Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $59.41 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Waste Management worth $59,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE WM opened at $154.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.01 and its 200 day moving average is $162.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

