Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of American Express worth $62,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5,063.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,094 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after purchasing an additional 675,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after buying an additional 629,960 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after buying an additional 429,974 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 70.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after buying an additional 387,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $179.25 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

