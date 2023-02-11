Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,860 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Progressive worth $56,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 5.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Progressive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGR opened at $138.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a PE ratio of 117.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $100.81 and a one year high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,358. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

