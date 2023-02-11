Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 137,483 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 137,483 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Target worth $71,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 171.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,954,000 after purchasing an additional 660,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.34.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $170.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.74.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

