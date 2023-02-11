Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $72,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.07.

HON stock opened at $200.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.