Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $619.76

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $619.76 and last traded at $605.23, with a volume of 1400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $598.40.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $587.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

