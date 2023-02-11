Mizuho Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $300.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $285.26.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

MSFT opened at $263.10 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 9.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.9% in the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.