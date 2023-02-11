Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at about $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 610.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 915,857 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

