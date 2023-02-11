Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $116.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.54.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 498,080 shares of company stock valued at $40,732,946. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.