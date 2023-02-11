Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.86.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

MOH stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.33. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,129,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,712,000 after purchasing an additional 209,584 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.