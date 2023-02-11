Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.75.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 0.4 %

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average is $71.52. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $94.26.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 117,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 26,463 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.