Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $106.78

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.78 and traded as high as $110.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $107.00, with a volume of 1,809 shares.

Monarch Cement Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.42.

About Monarch Cement

(Get Rating)

The Monarch Cement Co engages in the management of quarries, which contains raw materials used by the company’s cement operations. It operates through the Cement Business and Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segments. The Cement Business segment manufactures and sells cement. The Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segment includes precast concrete construction, which involves short-term and long-term contracts for specific projects.

Further Reading

