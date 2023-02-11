Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Up 87.5% in January

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the January 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mondi from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,100 ($25.24) to GBX 1,800 ($21.64) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,760 ($21.16) to GBX 1,823 ($21.91) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,780.75.

Shares of MONDY stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.46. 5,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,192. Mondi has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $53.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

