MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Down 95.4% in January

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the January 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MONOY traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $14.74. 13,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,174. MonotaRO has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.61.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in sales of indirect materials for factories for businesses. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

