Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A) Director Donald R. Fishback Sells 2,000 Shares

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Rating) Director Donald R. Fishback sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $200,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,412.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Moog Price Performance

NYSE MOG-A opened at $99.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Moog from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

Featured Stories

