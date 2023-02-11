Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 317,143 shares of company stock worth $30,730,910. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.4 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.46. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

