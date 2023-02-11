Morgan Stanley Trims Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Target Price to $9.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SHO. Raymond James lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

SHO opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $244.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,716,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,290,000 after buying an additional 17,846,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,544,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095,604 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,988,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,833,000 after purchasing an additional 780,592 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

