Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.10-$11.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-$9.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.54 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.10-11.22 EPS.

MSI stock traded up $14.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.52. 1,397,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,348. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.60. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $275.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 439.68%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $287.80.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $778,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at $391,980.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $778,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at $391,980.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,825 shares of company stock worth $25,099,492 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,668,000 after buying an additional 174,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,329 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,715,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $30,275,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,576,000 after acquiring an additional 22,969 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

