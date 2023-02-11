MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,428 Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Everi by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,180,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,496,000 after purchasing an additional 681,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after buying an additional 34,569 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,048,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after buying an additional 117,094 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Everi by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after buying an additional 220,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Everi by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,856,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVRI shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $24.23.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Everi had a return on equity of 57.84% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

