MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,532 ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 48.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,917 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.9% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 107,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth $746,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 94.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.0% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MT stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.91.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($43.01) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

