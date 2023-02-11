MQS Management LLC Grows Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Markel by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,358.25 on Friday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,344.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,253.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

