MQS Management LLC Invests $244,000 in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,242,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,237,000 after purchasing an additional 904,854 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $609,445,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,620,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of CVE opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

