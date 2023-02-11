MQS Management LLC Invests $262,000 in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,831,000 after purchasing an additional 305,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,228,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,843,000 after purchasing an additional 287,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,552,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,899,000 after purchasing an additional 744,826 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,001,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,703,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,247,000 after purchasing an additional 146,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

National Retail Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:NNN opened at $46.82 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.90.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.02%.

National Retail Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

