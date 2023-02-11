MQS Management LLC Invests $266,000 in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 569.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 66,946 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 364,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after buying an additional 18,318 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 50,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 2.2 %

Onto Innovation stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $92.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

ONTO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

