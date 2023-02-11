MQS Management LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Sun Communities by 850.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 124.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 52.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $158.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $193.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

