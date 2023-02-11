MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KW. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,652,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth about $1,566,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KW opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.15. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $25.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

