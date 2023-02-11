MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

MSA Safety has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. MSA Safety has a payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Shares of MSA opened at $136.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $146.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.52 and its 200-day moving average is $129.23.

In other news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $563,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,946.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter worth $233,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 19.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

