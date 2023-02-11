Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.58

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.58 and traded as high as C$14.80. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$14.07, with a volume of 379,492 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTL shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.24%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

