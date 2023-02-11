Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.58

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.58 and traded as high as C$14.80. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$14.07, with a volume of 379,492 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.40.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Mullen Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Articles

