Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.58

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.58 and traded as high as C$14.80. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$14.07, with a volume of 379,492 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
