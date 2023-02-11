Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $274.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. Murphy USA has a one year low of $164.30 and a one year high of $323.00.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 18.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

