My DeFi Pet (DPET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $869,006.19

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0634 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.86 million and $869,006.19 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.06 or 0.01437341 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015443 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00036732 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.35 or 0.01681245 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,612 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

