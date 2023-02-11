Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mydecine Innovations Group Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MYCOF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170. Mydecine Innovations Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc operates as a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. It encompasses three companies: Mindleap Health, Mydecine Health Sciences, and NeuroPharm Inc The Mindleap Health is an advanced digital health platform that helps people connect with mental health specialists who can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind.

