Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mydecine Innovations Group Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MYCOF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170. Mydecine Innovations Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.
Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile
