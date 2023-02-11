Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the January 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mymetics Stock Performance

Mymetics stock remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. 5,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,146. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.24. Mymetics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Get Mymetics alerts:

About Mymetics

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mymetics Corp. operates as a vaccine company. The firm focuses on the research and development of next generation vaccines for infectious and life disabling diseases. It has several vaccine candidates in pipeline: HIV-1/AIDS and Covid-19. Its vaccines for infectious diseases are designed to induce protection against early transmission and infection, focusing on the mucosal immune response as a first-line defense in combination with humoral and cellular immune responses as a second-line defense, which, for some pathogens, may be essential for the development of an effective prophylactic vaccine.

Receive News & Ratings for Mymetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mymetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.