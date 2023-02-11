Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NBR. Susquehanna increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Nabors Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.29.
Nabors Industries Stock Performance
NBR opened at $173.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.95 and a 200-day moving average of $145.24. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $92.66 and a 52-week high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.
