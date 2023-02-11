Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NBR. Susquehanna increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Nabors Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.29.

NBR opened at $173.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.95 and a 200-day moving average of $145.24. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $92.66 and a 52-week high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 136,874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1,355.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 238.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 48,364 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

