Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Short Interest Update

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the January 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Naked Wines Stock Performance

Shares of Naked Wines stock remained flat at $1.55 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,884. Naked Wines has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Liberum Capital raised Naked Wines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. Naked Wines plc was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

